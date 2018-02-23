Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Thursday, 22 February, said butchers, bootleggers and people that opposed to the triple talaq bill did not vote for the saffron party. Taking out a dig at newly elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Jadeja stated that Rahul visited temples during the campaign in Gujarat, though Congress leaders have never visited temples before just ahead of the elections.

The assembly elections which were held in Gujarat in 2017, secured 99 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because butchers, bootleggers and people who opposed the triple talaq bill did not vote for the saffron party, claimed Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja on Thursday, 22 February. In a massive showdown in Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP secured 99 seats vis-a-vis Congress which won 77 seats. BJP minister in Gujarat asserted those butchers who were agitated against the introduction of new laws on anti-cow slaughter did not vote for us.

The minister was speaking on the motion of thanks to Governor OP Kohli’s on February 19 to address the house of the first day of the Budget session when the topic of BJP’s poll performance took a turn, after a dig by the Congress party. The BJP partisan asserted that the Congress gained 77 seats through its leaders who tried to incite people through “casteist and communal politics”. Jadeja said, the BJP came to power “with the votes of rural people, youths, who get employment and women who were benefited from the policies of the government.

On garnering the number of seats in the polls, the BJP minister said, “Congress leaders used to claim ahead of the polls that the party will come to power by winning over 125 seats. However, they got only 77 seats.”

Recently, BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who represents Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, asserted that India is a nation only for Hindus and it is also known as Hindustan. The MLA in the past has accused previous governments of framing policies that benefit only Muslims. He had been detained under National Security Act after Muzaffarnagar violence in 2013, had last year threatened to “break the limbs of those killing cows.”

