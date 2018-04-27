A woman in Delhi gave a cancelled cheque to another woman who pretended to be a loan agent which cost her Rs 3.8 lakh. The incident came to light after the Delhi woman got a message from the bank that her account was debited with the amount. Police have arrested the husband in connection with the case, while the wife is still free.

A woman from West Delhi lost Rs 3.8 lakh after she gave a canceled cheque for a loan during paperwork to another woman who pretended to be a laon agent. A complaint was lodged by the woman after which police was searching for the culprit. The police have revealed that the case has been solved and shockingly it has been found that a married couple was behind the scam. The incident took place after the complainant invited the woman pretending to be a loan agent for the paperwork at her residence.

She had completed all the formalities of the paperwork and also gave her a signed cheque, which the woman loan agent pretended to cancel in front of her. She gave her copies of the documents including her Aadhaar. According to reports, the complainant did not want the loan even if it was being giving at a very low rate of interest, however, the woman persuaded her to do so. Moreover, senior police officer Vijay Kumar said that the agent only drew a line in the space meant for writing the name of the beneficiary to convince her that it was a cancelled cheque, but it wasn’t.

According to police, the victim, who wished to keep her identity anonymous said that she had received a text message 30 minutes later from the bank where she hold an account which indicated that Rs. 3.8 lakh had been withdrawn from her account. Immediately she rushed to the bank and enquired about the same however, the people in the bank could not help her as it was her signature on the check. Later she went to the police to file a complaint and according to reports, the police have booked 40-year-old Deepak Arora involed in the scam.

However upon questioning him, Arora said that he and his wife Shobhna, had hatched the idea to cheat people to financially meet Shobhna’s medical expenses. Vijay Kumar also stateted that tghe latter’s wife has been suffering from a serious disease. The money was cashed by Arora, who gave his wife half of the amount to spend on her treatment while he used the rest of amount in betting on the IPL matches. he lost most the money and by the time police caught him, he was left with only Rs 60,000. Police are yet to book his wife.

