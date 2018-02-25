The fatal road accident on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway on Saturday, February 24, in which a speeding Bolero car crushed 9 children and injured as many as 24, belongs to BJP leader Manoj Baitha, claimed said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the inadequacy of the Muzaffarpur police in banning the BJP leader and his driver who were involved in the incident.

The grave road accident on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway on Saturday, February 24, in which a speeding Bolero car crushed 9 children and injured as many as 24, belongs to BJP leader Manoj Baitha, the general secretary of the BJP’s Sitamarhi district unit, claimed said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The opposition leader demanded stern punitive measures against those responsible for the death of innocent children. Manoj Baitha was reportedly present in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but he along with driver fled and has gone underground since then.

After visiting the injured in the hospital, Tejashwi Yadav said that the families of the victims told him that the killer vehicle belonged to the BJP leader and till now has not been taken into custody. According to The New Indian Express, the car allegedly had a BJP flag on it and the nameplate said it belonged to the BJP state general secretary Manoj Baitha. Responding to the allegations, the BJP said “anyone can put a BJP flag on their vehicle. Our party has no leader named Manoj Baitha. Police should be allowed to carry out an investigation.”

The former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the inadequacy of the Muzaffarpur police in banning the BJP leader and his driver who were involved in the incident. The tragic incident took place near a school in NH77 under Minapur block of the district. Tejashwi also accused the driver of the Bolero to be drunk when the incident took place. Agitated over the death of school children, locals residents vandalised the school and flogged up teachers and burnt chairs and benches. The Bihar state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each child killed in the fatal road accident

