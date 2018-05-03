The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Central Government in the Cauvery river dispute for not submitting the draft scheme on Cauvery Water Management Board and ordered Karnataka to release 4 TMCFT of water to Tamil Nadu for April-May. Opposition parties warn massive agitations to assert states rights on Cauvery river water.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Central Government in the Cauvery river dispute for not submitting the draft scheme on Cauvery Water Management Board and ordered Karnataka to release 4 TMCFT of water to Tamil Nadu for April-May. It further warned the state of ‘serious consequences’ if it fails to release the water. The Apex court directed Centre to file an affidavit stating the steps taken to frame the scheme and posted the case for May 8.

The Central Government’s argument in court have evoked sharp responses in the state. Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have slammed the BJP for politicising the issue ahead of Karnataka polls on May 12. DMK working President MK Stalin, condemned the approach of central government and said, “If Centre continues to betray Tamil Nadu on Cauvery dispute by seeking more time to submit draft scheme, massive agitations may be the only way to establish Tamil Nadu’s rights on Cauvery river water”. The DMK led opposition parties staged a human chain protest across the state last month urging the Centre to set up the CWMB immediately. Apart from this, three all-party meetings were convened to step up pressure on the central government.

Accusing the Centre of playing politics over the Cauvery dispute, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the central government’s excuse is a blatant betrayal of Tamil Nadu and it’s farmers. Protesting over the Cauvery dispute, film director Bharati Rajaa warned the Centre of agitations across the state against the injustice meted to the Tamils.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CVE Shanmugam who was present at the court, accused Central Government of discriminating against Tamil Nadu on Cauvery river dispute. Terming Centre’s argument as delaying tactics, AIADMK MP Navaneetha Krishnan said the government will wait till May 8 and decide on next course of action. Minister OS Manian firmly asserted that the AIADMK will fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery water dispute in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Rebuking charges against the Centre, Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundarrajan said the ruling party is working towards a permanent solution on Cauvery water dispute and not a temporary fix. She also blamed the state government for not appointing representatives for the CWMB.

