Two days after Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko’s nephew, Saravana Suresh set himself ablaze in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery issue, he succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Following the incident, his uncle and MDMK leader Vaiko urges youth to not self-immolate themselves. The leader added that the whole family is shattered by the incident. Sarvana was admitted to hospital soon after the incident to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment.

Over the past few weeks, across the state mass demonstrations have been witnessed against Prime Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai. Tamil Nadu has been angry about the delay in setting up Cauvery Board, which resulted in many protests by the people, political parties, and even actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan. Meanwhile, the working president of the Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, MK Stalin in Chennai on Friday said: “We will continue our protest until a board is constituted.”

MDMK leader Vaiko claimed that his nephew, Suresh was disturbed over the delay in setting up the board and on Friday morning he decided to take that step. Suresh poured kerosene on himself at a nearby playground and set himself ablaze. Police claimed, that Suresh shouted slogans demanding the setting up of the Water Board before blazing himself.

Centre has in the past witnessed much condemnation over many issues, which include persistent atrocities against Dalits, granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, failing to constitute Cauvery Water Board despite Supreme Court’s deadline, which ended on March 29. The Centre has asked for an extension due to the poll-bound Karnataka. But the court declined the plea and directed that it should submit a draft by May 3. On April 14, Tamil singer Kovan arrested for ridiculing PM Modi and Rath Yatra over Cauvery water dispute.

