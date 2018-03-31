On Saturday, Tamil Nadu government has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court of India. Palaniswami government has filed a contempt petition in the SC against Central government. Ruling party in Tamil Nadu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has also called for the hunger strike on April 3 between 8 am to 5 pm, says source.

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court (SC) of India on Saturday. Palaniswami government has filed a contempt petition in the SC against Central government. The center has also filed a clarification petition over the sensitive issue. Ruling party in Tamil Nadu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are standing together in the fight with Central Government. The state government has also called for a hunger strike on April 3.

AIADMK has called for a mass hunger strike by the party carder on April 3 to condemn the Centre for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board despite the Supreme Court order. As per the sources, the fast will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on April 3. “The government is following the footsteps of Jayalalithaa to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu. We will raise our voices for the rights of the State,” Panneerselvam said.

The Center filed a clarification petition before the Supreme Court and pleaded to clarify that whether it can modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Center also sought more time from the Court for implementing the February 16 order on #CauveryIssue. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami shown the signs earlier to move SC against the Modi government on the Cauvery Water Management Board (CMB) even as party’s Rajya Sabha member, S Muthukaruppan, said that he has decided to resign as an MP in protest against the Centre’s failure to form the board. “Centre’s recalcitrant procrastination despite the Supreme Court on February 16 setting a six-week deadline for constituting the CMB and making it clear that it was its final order on the Cauvery issue, has caused untold misery and mental agony”, said quotes a statement issued by AIADMK. The hunger strike and protest in to pressurise center of take serious steps in relation to the matter.

