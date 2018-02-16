A 3-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Friday lessened the Cauvery water share for Tamil Nadu to 177.25 tmc ft from the earlier allocation of 192 tmc ft while it increased the share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmc ft. In 2007, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) had ordered 419 tmc ft of water for Tamil Nadu, 270 tmc ft for Karnataka, 30 tmc ft for Kerala and 7 tmc ft for Puducherry.

In a big relief to the state of Karnataka, Supreme Court of India on Friday increased the share of Cauvery water to the state by 14.75 TMC – thousand million cubic feet. On the contrary, the order of the apex court lessened the share of Tamil Nadu to 177.25 tmc ft from the earlier allocation of 192 tmc ft. Where this judgement is seen as a political boon for Congress in the election-bound Karnataka, on another hand, it is bound to further brew the boiling pot in Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, a 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that 20 tmc ft of groundwater in Tamil Nadu had not been accounted for and needed to be seen. While the Supreme Court made it clear that increase in the share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmc ft has been done keeping in view the fact that there is an increased demand of drinking water by Bengaluru and also for many industrial activities.

Commenting post the SC order, lawyer for Tamil Nadu, A Navaneethakrishnan said, “We hope that Tamil Nadu government will take appropriate steps. We believe in the verdict of the court and respect it. Surely, this is not enough. We have raised the shortfall of water with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who have two plans to address the issue, one of which is linking river Godavari with Kallanai.”

While the counsel for the state of Karnataka, Mohan said, “We are very happy with the verdict. The verdict is a balanced verdict which protects the interest of both the states. This is a good judgement which will go long way in ensuring peace in both the states.”

