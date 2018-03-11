Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pulled out at least 20 investigative officers Vyapam team. CBI had introduced a new team in 2016 after as many 50 people connected with Vyapam scam were killed in mysterious circumstances. Opposition parties have accused the government of influencing the Vyapam investigation. Congress spokesperson said the federal probe team is trying its best to give a clean chit to many of those who controlled the scam.

Talking about the development, KK Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Congress’ spokesperson said. “The Congress had demanded a CBI investigation into the Vyapam Scam with a lot of hope, but it ended up giving a clean chit to many of those who controlled the scam. I think they should close this branch.” However, CBI has defended its decision by saying that its decision to withdraw 20 officers from Vyapam team will not impact its investigation. One of the CBI officials said, “In more than 100 cases, people have been charge sheeted and trials are on. Some officials will be transferred as a matter of routine. There’s no reason to shut down the branch.”

The Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was detected in 2013 from Madhya Pradesh. It involved politicians, senior and junior officials and people belong to corporate houses systematically employing imposters to write papers, manipulate exam hall seating arrangements and supply forged answer sheets by bribing officials. Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known by its Hindi acronym ‘Vyapam’ (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal). Cases of irregularities in these entrance tests had been reported since the mid-1990s, and the first FIR was filed in 2000.

