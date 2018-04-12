The case was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government-led by CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday on the basis of the reports submitted by Special Investigation Team (SIT). The authorities have also been instructed to file a case of physical assault against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. The government has also taken the cognizance of the medial reports and has suspended two doctors who were looking after victim's father at the hospital.

The infamous Unnao rape case where BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is prime accused has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government-led by CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday on the basis of the reports submitted by Special Investigation Team (SIT). The authorities have also been instructed to file a case of physical assault against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar. The UP government has also instructed the authorities to provide full security to the family of the victim. On Thursday morning, a case of rape and assault was registered against the BJP MLA. The reports were confirmed by UP Police SO Rajesh Singh.

The government has also taken the cognizance of the media reports and has suspended two doctors who were looking after victim’s father at the hospital. Dr DK Dwivedi and Dr Prashant Upadhyay are the two doctors who have been suspended and disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against three other doctors “for laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim’s father.” After the case was highlighted the authorities also suspended the Safipur Circle Officer Kunwar Bahadur Singh for ignoring the repeated complaints by the victim. A probe has also been initiated, a source said.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, was seen outside SSP’s residence in Lucknow. Talking to media present at the spot, he said, “I came here to show to the media that I am not on the run, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do.” The BJP MLA currently faces charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in June last year. After the incident, the family reported the matter but all their complaints went unheard by the UP Police.

The case was highlighted on April 8, when the victim along with her family tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Later the matter took another turn when the father of the victim died in police custody. The family alleged that he was killed by Sengar and his associates.

