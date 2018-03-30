Police imposed section 144 outside the residence of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar’s house after the huge protest by students and parents. The protest is done to raise voice against the careless attitude of the CBSE officials. Hundreds of students with banners and posters in their hands marched towards the CBSE building in Preet Vihar and protested at Udyog Bhawan (Janpath) and Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In the row of protest against the incident of question paper leak before the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) class 10th and 12th board exam, students gathered and protest in front of CBSE office on Friday in Delhi. The Police has also imposed section 144 outside HRD minister Prakash Javadekar’s house. Police barricading is also arranged to stop the protesters as students have turned out in a big number. The students who appeared in the board exams this year are protesting with their parents.

The protest by students raising their voice against the mismanagement and careless attitude of the CBSE official that kept the future and career of the students at risk. Students with banners and posters in their hands protested and created a ruckus outside CBSE building, Preet Vihar, Udyog Bhawan (Janpath) and Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Protesters also coined slogans against the board, saying they have to suffer because of mistake done by CBSE. The board has already announced the cancellation and re-examinations for the board exams.

LIVE UPDATES:

14:07 PM — Delhi Police crime branch identified 10 WhatsApp group in relation to CBSE paper leak matter, Investigation underway.

13: 56 PM— Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying PM will now write another book for stress relief for the students and parents after running their lives.

PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers. pic.twitter.com/YmSiY0w46b — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2018

13:50 PM — MNS chief Raj Thackrey slammed the government by stating the paper leak incident as a failure for the government. he said that without accepting it, why do they want students to re-appear for the exam? I request to the parents throughout the country, don’t let your child sit for re-examination in any condition.

13:40 PM — Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal questions government over the accountability for their wrongdoings. while addressing a presser, Sibal said said, #CBSEPaperLeak is not the only paper leak. The #SSCscam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will?

Delhi: Section 144 imposed near Prakash Javadekar's residence on Kushak Road #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/4m0HynasjT — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

#CBSEPaperLeak: Students protest outside CBSE office in #Delhi, say, 'Students are suffering due to CBSE's mistakes.' pic.twitter.com/TuNRp2dWig — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

The board is likely to announce the new date sheet by next week. Board has also lodged an FIR in the matter and the probe is underway. In relation to the matter over 30 people have been grilled by the police today. Most of them either are running study centres or give tuition classes. In cognizance of the matter, Crime Branch has sought reply from Google about the email that was sent to CBSE chairperson. A mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers.

