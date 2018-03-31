A day after Education Secretary announced that CBSE Class 12 Economics re-exam will be held on April 25, Jharkhand's Chatra police have arrested 3 adults and 9 minors involved in the CBSE paper leak case. Police officials said that probe by our SIT is still underway. Earlier, Delhi police have arrested a coaching institute owner Vicky from Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

In a major development in CBSE paper leak case, Jharkhand’s Chatra police have arrested 3 people and detained 9 minors involved in the CBSE paper leak case. The arrest has come a day after Education secretary Anil Swarup announced that CBSE class 12 Economics re-test will be held on April 25. Asked about the Class 10 Math re-exam, the secretary added that the particular paper leak effect is restricted to Delhi-NCR and Haryana. The authorities will take the decision on re-test in coming 15 days if required. Speaking on the arrest, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jharkhand’s Chatra, said, “Three people have been arrested by police under the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC); nine who are underage have been detained under the Juvenile act. The probe by our Special Investigation Team is still underway.”

Today, Delhi Police has sent 3 teams to schools, exam centers & residences of students in outer Delhi. More than 60 people have been questioned till now out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centers, more than 50 cell phones of students & tutors have been seized till now. Earlier on March 29, Delhi Police have arrested a coaching institute owner Vicky from Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. On a complaint received by the CBSE on March 23, from an unknown source who had claimed that two schools in Rajinder Nagar are also involved in the CBSE paper leak. Students are protesting across the country on negligence by the authorities due to which CBSE papers got leaked.

ALSO READ: CBI initiates probe against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

The central government has drawn a flak over the paper leak, students going to appear re-appear in the exam are saying that due to the paper leak, they will not get time for entrance exam preparations like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are also holding the protest outside the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi.

CBSE had also lodged an FIR in the matter and the probe is underway. In relation to the matter over 30 people have been grilled by the police. Most of them either are running study centers or give tuition classes. In cognizance of the matter, Crime Branch has sought a reply from Google about the email that was sent to CBSE chairperson. A mail was sent to the chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten questions papers.

ALSO READ: I offer him poison and rope to hang himself as he failed to commit suicide: TTV Dhinakaran supporter to AIADMK leader on Cauvery water row

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes India on Hanuman Jayanti

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App