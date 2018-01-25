In a stern judgement by a Chandigarh court, a 21-year-old gets convicted for stealing a wallet consist of Rs 100 from autorickshaw driver near the hotel Mount View Chandigarh. The convict asked for the relief citing the sole breadwinner of the family but the judge denied him. In the police investigation, Negi revealed about the two other guys involved in crime with him, who were juveniles but have not been arrested by the police yet.

To set a lesson for others, a court in Chandigarh has sentenced 8-year imprisonment to a 21-year-old youth for stealing a wallet consist of Rs 100, voter identity card, photocopy of Aadhar card and a driving license. Along with the jail term, the court has also slapped a fine of Rs 3000 on the convict. According to the media reports, Dhruv Negi was convicted under section 397 Indian Penal Code (IPC), (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge SK Sachdeva.

According to the FIR registered by the police on April 1, 2017, an autorickshaw diver, Raj Kishore alleged that his wallet along with important papers in it had been stolen by the unidentified persons around the Hotel Mount View Sector 10 Chandigarh. Kishore told the police that three boys boarded in his autorickshaw near sector 17 to go to Sector 10 Hotel Mount View. After reaching the destination, the guys’ denied to pay the 80 Rs fare and started the verbal spat with him, thrashed him and threatened to kill him.

Then the guys robbed his wallet and fled towards Sector 9, Chandigarh. After which the Kishore called the police and filed a robbery complaint against unidentified persons. Then, Police started its investigation and arrested the Negi and put him on trial. In police inquiry, Negi revealed about the other two guys involved in crime with him, who were juveniles but have not been arrested by the police yet.

The convict Negi asked for the relief from the court citing that he is a first time offender, poor and sole breadwinner of the family. But the court showed no mercy on him. The court said, “Nobody is feeling safe on the roads. Rather there is always a lurking fear of such incidents…. This court is of the opinion that instead of leniency, rather punishment more than the bare minimum is required to be awarded to the contrite accused so that it could act as a deterrent for the persons, like the convict, sitting on the fence”.