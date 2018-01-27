A 22-year-old man paid with his dear life for posing as a woman on Facebook and cheating a police constable in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. When the matter came to light, the police arrested the three accomplices of Kannan, who confessed to executing the gruesome act. The hunt for the police constable is underway as he is on the run.

Different people deal with heartache in love differently as some just take the bitter pill of reality and move on with life while there are others who go on to take drastic measures from where there’s no coming back. In one such incident, a 22-year-old boy in Chennai was killed by a police constable after the youngster allegedly cheated the cop by posing as a woman on Facebook and doing an online affair with him.

According to reports, police constable Kannan Kumar, who was posted in Ennore police station in Chennai, took a leave of 10 days from work for Pongal and was staying in his hometown Virudhunagar. During his holidays, he met a woman on Facebook and started a love affair but even after his persistent requests to meet, the woman refused to meet him. It was then that things took a wrong turn.

Kannan came to know that the woman on Facebook that he was having an affair with was actually a 22-year-old man named S Ayyanar. Allegedly, Ayyanar had created a fake profile of a woman on Facebook and began a relationship with the cop just for fun. But when the truth came out, Kannan got depressed and was admitted in hospital after he tried to commit suicide by drinking poison.

When Kannan’s friends went to visit him in the hospital, they collectively came with a plan to kill Ayyanar to avenge the betrayal. According to police, the constable and his friends kidnapped Ayyanar and killed him. When the matter came to light, the police arrested the three accomplices of Kannan, who confessed to executing the gruesome act. The hunt for the police constable is underway as he is on the run.