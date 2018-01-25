After being humiliated in full public glare, the driver suddenly took out a petrol can from his car, poured the fuel all over him and set himself ablaze. He was rushed to Govt Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. Hospital Dean P Vasanthamani said the victim had suffered 59 per cent burns and was in a critical state. Outraged at cop's behaviour, the fellow cab drivers protested against police personnel and blocked the traffic on the busy RG Road.

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old cab driver on Thursday set himself ablaze in public after a tiff with traffic police over fine for not wearing a seat belt. The driver, identified as Manikandan, suffered 59 per cent burn injuries and was battling for life at a government hospital, police said. According to news agency PTI, the cop violated the safety rules and was fined for not fastening seat belt while driving on the busy Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Though he paid the fine, he got into an argument with the traffic police personnel who tried to hit him with an iron rod. After being humiliated in full public glare, the driver suddenly took out a petrol can from his car, poured the fuel all over him and set himself ablaze. He was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. Hospital Dean P Vasanthamani told PTI the victim had suffered 59 per cent burns and was in a critical state. All appropriate treatment options were being followed. “He is critical. We are taking all steps to save his life,” she said.

The driver later uploaded a video message about the alleged ‘police harassment’. Outraged at cop’s behaviour, the fellow cab drivers protested against police personnel and blocked the traffic on the busy RG Road. Police commissioner A K Viswanathan visited the victim in the hospital and said action would be taken in the matter after a proper inquiry is done. “Action will be taken against police personnel if they are found erring and responsible for this,” he said.