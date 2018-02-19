A mohila court in Chengalpet, near Chennai, convicted Daswant of abduction, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl on Monday, February 19, in an apartment in Mugalivakkam. He enticed, raped and killed the minor. Just before the court was set to commence the trial in December last year, Daswant who at that time was on bail, allegedly murdered his mother Sarala in Kundrathur and fled to Mumbai.

According to criminal charges, on February 5, 2018, Daswant enticed and raped the child when her guardians were away from home | For pictorial representation only |

In a tragic incident, a mohila court in Chengalpet, near Chennai, convicted Daswant of abduction, rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl on Monday, February 19, in an apartment in Mugalivakkam, a neighbourhood of the city. According to criminal charges, on February 5, 2018, Daswant enticed and raped the child when her guardians were away from home. When the minor started snivelling, he murdered her. He hit the body in his house for a day and took it out in a travel bag and dumped it under a bridge near Anakaputhur.

Further, the next day, he went back to the same spot and burnt the seven-year-old girl’s body. Disguised as a passerby, he alerted the police control room so that he does not face conviction. Assailant, Daswant said that a minimum punishment should be given to him. He spoke to the television crew regarding the heinous crime before he was taken into custody. CCTV footage and other shreds of evidence against him persuaded the police to suspect dubious Daswant and subsequently arrested him. He enticed, raped and killed the minor. Just before the court was set to commence the trial in December last year, Daswant who at that time was on bail, allegedly murdered his mother Sarala in Kundrathur and fled to Mumbai. In the case, over 30 witnesses were securitised and 40 documents were marked.

The accused was charged under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and 5 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 has been drafted to strengthen the legal provisions for the protection of children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

