Brave officer Chetan Cheetah who survived despite receiving 9 bullets in the chest is back to serve the nation. He has joined Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) directorate. As has not regained full fitness, he will be handling the command of paper and office-related work. He was admitted to the AIIMS for around 2 months and discharged on April 5, last year.

The 45-year-old, Kirti Award winner brave officer Chetan Cheetah who survived despite of receiving 9 bullets in the chest is back to serve the nation. He is currently posted in Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) directorate. As has not regained full fitness, he will be handling the command of paper and office-related work. A year ago, in a gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora district, he received 9 bullets and still fought for with terrorists. The incident happened on February 14, 2017.

For his rare courage and bravery, Chetan Cheetah also received Kirti award, which is India’s second highest peacetime award. He also saved 3 Indian soldiers during the encounter at Bandipora. As he was seriously injured, he got a fracture in upper limbs and bullet injuries in his head and lost his right eye. He also saved 3 Indian soldiers during the encounter at Bandipora. He was admitted to the AIIMS for around 2 months and discharged on April 5, last year.

As soon he recovered from the injuries, Chetan Cheetah expressed the desire to join work back and serve the nation. Chetan Cheetah’s wife said, “There are small issues related to his health, which will take some time. But he is very happy to join back and is even eager to go back to combat duties,” TOI quoted. The Bandipora encounter between security personals and terrorist happened on February 14, 2017. Cheetah reported the incident and said no one can ever predict where the operation goes. The situation that day was very different from usual operations.

“Before that day we along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army conducted many successful operations altogether. But the situation that day was a little different. The Army sent their party before time and I suppose the terrorist came to know about this,” he said.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App