2 District Reserve Guards (DRG) along with 7-8 Maoists were killed in an encounter between troops of DRG & STF (Special Task Force) and Maoists in Saklar village in Sukma district on Monday, November 26. A Naxal was on the same day injured in an exchange of fire between militants and soldiers in Elmaguda village in Sukma.

The spiral of violence comes after the second-phase and final phase of polling in the Maoist-affected state

Just after two-phase polling in Chattisgarh for assembly elections 2018, 8 Maoists were gunned down in an encounter n Saklar village in state’s Sukma district on Monday, November 26, news agency ANI reported. In the gun battle, 2 District Reserve Guards were also killed. In another similar incident, A Maoist was on the same day injured in an exchange of fire between militants and soldiers in Elmaguda village in Sukma. The evacuation process is underway, media reports said.

The spiral of violence comes after the second-phase and final phase of polling in the Maoist-affected state, for 72 of the 90 constituencies of the assembly. The voter turnout was 71.93% and media reports said there was no violence related incident during the voting process. As per Election Commission Office, the average voting percentage in the state witnessed a low of almost 3%, from 77.12% in 2013 to 74.10% in 2018 polls.

Meanwhile, ahead of polls, Maoists in an attack had killed a Doordarshan cameraman Achyutanand Sahu, while he was travelling with a patrolling unit in a highly-volatile Dantewada district.

As per TV reports, 1 DD cameraman and 2 security personnel were gunned down in the attack. The spiral of violence comes after the second-phase and final phase of polling in the Maoist-affected state, for 72 of the 90 constituencies of the assembly.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More