The deceased was identified as a 21-year-old Baaman, a resident of Bastar who had lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on last Monday. Being left alone, stranded and with zero financial support the mother of the deceased decided to donate his son's body to the hospital in Chhattisgarh. The sister-in-law of the deceased said that no one came to help them. Commenting on the matter, an in charge of the mortuary department at the Jagdalpur Medical College said that the family is extremely poor and had no money to take the body home for last rites.

A mother hailing from Bastar District donated his son's body to a Medical College in the area as she had no money to get her son's body back to his village to perform the last rites

In a heart-wrenching incident being reported from Chhattisgarh that highlights a certain section of a society that still remains untouched by ‘development’, a mother from Bastar District donated his son’s body to a Medical College in the area as she had no money to get her son’s body transported back to his village to perform the last rites. The deceased was identified as a 21-year-old Baaman, a resident of Bastar who had lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on last Monday.

As per reports, the deceased was rushed to the Jagdalpur Medical College after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Monday night while he was on his way to home. Even after being rushed to the hospital, the doctors failed to save his life and Baaman breathed his last on Thursday night at the hospital. After being left alone, stranded and with zero financial support, the mother of the deceased, decided to donate his son’s body to the hospital. The sister-in-law of the deceased said that no one came to help them.

The sister-in-law of the deceased further added, “No one came to help us. We are very poor and will not be able to do anything by taking a dead body. A person at the hospital suggested us to donate the body.” Commenting on the matter, an incharge of the mortuary department at the Jagdalpur Medical College said that the family is extremely poor and had no money to take the body home for last rites. The staffer of the medical college said, “The family was very poor and had no money to perform last rites”. He further added that he suggested the family to donate the body to the medical college if they want.