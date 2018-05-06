The security forces on Saturday recovered 2 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were planted by Naxals in an under-construction health centre in Bandaguda Village of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. According to a report, both the IEDs were defused immediately by the forces after they were discovered. This is the second such incident which was reported within a week.

A tragedy was averted on Saturday, due to the alertness of forces as Bomb Squad defused 2 IEDs planted by Naxals in an under-construction health centre in Bijapur’s Bandaguda village in Chattisgarh. Speaking to media, an official having the knowledge of the matter confirmed and said, “During operations at around 6:55 am, the security forces recovered 2 IEDs that were planted by Naxals”. Notably, this is not the first time that the Naxals have planted such bombs. On May 2, 2018, 2 security personnel belonging to Chhattisgarh Police’s District Force were killed in an IED blast in Gariaband district while a Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) personnel sustained injuries after an IED blast in Dantewada district on April 29.

On September 2, 2017, the security forces recovered 2 pressure cooker IEDs along roadside in Pegadapalli between Madded and Bhopalpatnam of Bijapur district. DIG of Dantewada range, Sundarraj P had said, “1 IED was defused and recovered while another was blasted by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team. The IEDs weighed 2 Kilograms each”.

If one looks closely, such unlawful activities by the Naxalites started after Indian government commercialised the forest resources resulting in destroying their natural environment. Besides that, mining and the construction of dams caused wide-scale displacement of the community. Reportedly, the movement has now advanced to the hilly and forest regions of around 8 different states, with more than 150 districts are believed to be under its direct influence. It is mostly active in the tribal areas spreading from Andhra Pradesh to Bihar and Maharashtra and also covering parts of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

Not only that, the Naxal violence has resulted in the death of over 10,000 civilians and displaced 12 million people since 1980s with a significant rise in the number of killings in Naxalism-hit states. Additionally, more than 200 of India’s 640 districts are indirectly under Naxal control.

