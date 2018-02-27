The impact of cross-border shelling has left the careers of our children in the lurch. Instead of getting a quality education, they are being made unnecessary fodder in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan. The recent shelling in Manjakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district where around 100 school going children’s were stranded due to Pakistan's continuous act of violence.

At a time when modernisation is the need of the hour across the globe, children in the Valley have to be content with the bare minimum that can be offered to a 21st-century citizen. The impact of cross-border shelling has left the careers of our children in the lurch. Instead of getting a quality education, they are being made unnecessary fodder in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan. In another episode of the collateral damage in the form of a child’s future is the shelling in Manjakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district where around 100 school going children’s were stranded due to Pakistan’s continuous act of violence.

The sad part of this politically laden act is that our future is suffering despite not having anything to do with this conflict between the countries. The bright minds capable of building the nation in the future, ushering in a new era in the development of the country is getting emotionally scarred by this continuous conflict which the current generation is witnessing. The metal scarring of an impressionable mind is the worst crime for any nation and should be dealt with on a priority basis.

There is a more than pressing need to end this ongoing escalation once-and-for-all to safeguard the future of India. Children who live near the border areas are the ones who are always on the receiving end. Whenever there is any kind of infiltration or ceasefire violation from our neighbouring country, panic always grips nearby border areas.

The residents of these areas simply have to drop whatever they are doing and rush to safety and this undoubtedly disturbs the whole domestic environment. The kind of fear and trauma children go through is condemnable, to say the least. It wouldn’t be the use of hyperbole if one was to say that such scarring of the psyche paves way for a negative environment that is very tough to rehabilitate. The administration of both countries should keep their differences at the administration level without involving and shattering the life of the common people.

The mainstay of this whole scenario is that it has not only traumatised the mind of children but also destroyed educational infrastructures. People fear to send their beloved children to school because of the fear of this ugly conflict. History is the true testimony of the fact that those who always suffer in the conflict are the common people and innocent children, not those in power, sitting in their ivory towers.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App