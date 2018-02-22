The couple was staying at 10th floor flat in GH-7 highrise in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The husband of the deceased was working as an advertising consultant. As per reports, the husband spent around 20 hours sitting beside the dead body of his wife before he filed a complaint with the police. After the police were informed, they rushed to the spot and currently, the investigations are underway to ascertain if it was a 'suicide note'.

In a spine-chilling incident being reported from Ghaziabad, a 62-year-old resident spent almost a day with the dead bodies of his wife and their pet dog. The husband of the deceased stayed with the dead bodies of his 52-year-old wife and 14-year-old dog. The couple was staying at 10th floor flat in GH-7 highrise in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The husband of the deceased was working as an advertising consultant. As per reports, the husband spent around 20 hours sitting beside the dead body of his wife before he filed a complaint with the police.

As per reports, the husband, Madhusudhan Siddhanti, stated that his wife left a note on the wall of the drawing room stating that ‘this house is haunted’. Apart from scribing a disturbing message on the wall, the wife also wrote the name of the official of a private firm who had filed a case against her husband stating that his cheque bounced. After the police were informed, they rushed to the spot and currently, the investigations are underway to ascertain if it was a ‘suicide note’.

On Wednesday, after the husband woke up from his sleep he found his wife and dog lying dead. As per police reports, the husband reached the Crossings Republik police station and filed a report stating that his wife had first strangulated their dog, Bruno. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police official stated that he was shocked when the husband told them that he spent the entire night with two dead bodies. The officer said, “The husband of the deceased came and filed a report he also said that he tried to commit suicide by jumping off the building and even thought of going to the nearby railway track to kill him.” Later, when the police reached the spot they found the body of Karuna on the table and the body of the dog lying on the couch.

Commenting on the matter, the husband said, “I was sleeping and woke up around 5 pm on Tuesday. I found my wife hanging from the ceiling. She had used a red coloured rope and had also strangled our pet dog that was like a child to us. For the past couple of days, we were talking about the cheque bounce case which was filed against me and both of us were disturbed.” The cheque bouncing case was being heard at the Rohini Court. The husband of the deceased said that he avoided the hearings fearing that he would be arrested by the police. He also said that they were equally worried about the consequences. “After I saw my wife hanging from the roof, I sat beside her dead body and recalled all the happy moments we had spent together in past 30 years,” he added.

