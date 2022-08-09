Friday, August 12, 2022

Chinese Killer Manjha: Zomato Delivery guy gets mowed down as string gets stuck in the bike

Updated:
A 32-year-old food delivery executive passed away tragically after falling from his motorcycle on Delhi Street.

According to authorities, the victim was crushed beneath the wheels of an unidentified big truck on Monday.
They claimed the mishap happened on Sunday in southeast Delhi, close to the Tughlakabad metro station.


They said that a stray kite thread that was on the ground became entangled in the two-tire wheelers and footrest while Narender was driving on the Badarpur overpass. He may have lost control of the motorcycle as a result, and a passing vehicle could have run him over.


Isha Pandey, DCP South East, confirmed the event, claiming that she had got a PCR call at 11:56 p.m. about it, indicating that a Zomato user’s body was lying in front of the Tughlakabad Metro Station on the Delhi-Faridabad Highway. There were other calls about the collision for the same occurrence.


“A bike was discovered on the place in an unintentional state, and Narendra, 32,’s body was discovered lying on the road. She stated that some manjha was discovered jammed in his bike’s paddle and that it looked that some unidentified car had crushed his skull.


A police officer stated that the deceased’s corpse was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.


According to a police source, the deceased was an Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh citizen and lived at Vishwakarma Colony in Pul Prahaladpur. To provide for his family, which consists of his father, mother, wife, two kids, and a younger brother, he was working as a Zomato delivery guy.


According to the authorities, Narender is survived by his wife, two boys, ages five and three, his younger brother, and his parents. He supported the family financially. Near our house, I run a tailoring business, but I barely break even. Who will take care of his two school-age children, asked Narender’s father.


Police stated that they are looking via CCTV video to find the accident-related car and to identify the Manja’s origin. “In response to sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (rash riding or driving on a public road), we have filed a complaint (causing death by negligence). No one has been taken into custody in this matter as of yet “The police officer said.

Also Read: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeks CBI probe over Delhi liquor policy

