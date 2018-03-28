Clashes broke out in Bihar's Munger between two religious groups 10 days after communal tension in Bhagalpur. The communal tension which on Ram Navami celebrations spread to 7 districts. The state authorities have deployed additional policemen and paramilitary jawans in the violence-hit districts. More than a week ago, the tension broke out in Nathnagar locality of Bhagalpur after belong to 2 different communities.

Days after tension in Bhagalpur, clashes broke out in Bihar’s Munger between two religious groups. The communal tension which started 10 days ago on Ram Navami celebrations spread to 7 districts. Keeping in mind the law and order situation, authorities have deployed additional policemen and paramilitary jawans in the violence-hit districts. As per police officials, over the past 10 days, several shops located in the market have been set on fire and more than 100 people got injured, including policemen. The state authorities have called paramilitary and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to tackle the unrest.

More than 200 people have been arrested so far by security agencies and the state government has imposed prohibitory orders in some areas. The violence in the eastern Bihar city broke out after some miscreants played controversial songs and inflammatory slogans shouted at an immersion procession of Chaiti Durga. When the rally reached the Neelam chowk of Munger district, the clashes broke out, following which people from both groups firearms, threw stones and set vehicles on fire parked at the spot. Police said, more than 100 rounds of gunshots were fired to handle the situation. Policemen got injured after stones were thrown at the police deployed there, after which security forces jawans got injured.

Talking about the deteriorating situation, Deputy Inspector General of Police Munger Range said, “I am at one of the troubled spots. It’s calm now”. Violence also hits the adjoining Jamui district, where several people, including policemen, got injured after people at an idol immersion procession clashed with security forces. Jamui superintendent of police Jagannath Reddy said, “two policemen were critically wounded in the district”.

10 days ago, the tension broke out in Nathnagar locality of Bhagalpur after belong to 2 different communities clashed over an unauthorized religious procession taken out by saffron outfits and led by the son of Union Minister Ashwani Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat.

