Distressed with alleged harassment by a neighbourhood boy, a Class 12 girl in Delhi's Bakhtarpur area committed suicide. The kins of the girl have alleged that the girl was continuously staked a 20-year-old boy, identified as Mayank. The police have registered an FIR in the case under IPC section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and POSCO act and have assured the family of the victim to take stern action against the accused boy. Days ago, a 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Noida.

In yet another incident of suicide by a minor girl in Delhi-NCR, distressed with the alleged harassment of neighbour, a class 12 girl committed suicide on Friday in Delhi. The shocking incident happened in Bakhtarpur area of Delhi. The victim’s family have alleged that the girl was being continuously stalked by a boy. During the initial investigation in the matter, the police have recovered the suicide note, in which the girl had alleged that she was being eve teased by a boy from the neighbourhood. The victim’s family have alleged that after the continuous incidents the boy used to threatened to kill her parents.

After registering the case, police have started its investigation. Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and POSCO act. The police officials have assured the kins of taking stern action against the 20-year-old Mayank accused. This is not the first time that incident like this has been reported from Delhi, a few days back a 15-year-old school student’s alleged suicide in Noida. The girl killed herself on Tuesday evening at her Noida home in sector 52. The girl was found hanging inside her home by her parents. As per reports, the girl had failed her examinations and her family had blamed her two teachers at a private school in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, Phase-I for pressurising her too much.

The parents have also alleged that the girl was harassed by some teachers and her low grades have pushed her to take the extreme step. The authorities of the east Delhi school did not respond to the allegations. The family members had left the girl alone at home as they were out for some work. When they came back, they found the house locked from inside. After having no response to the repeated calls made to the girl, they broke open the door where they found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

