A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by 5 men in over 3 days in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. Police have nabbed 3 accused from Bhatinda in Punjab, while the other 2 are being tracked down. The 3 arrested men from Punjab have been sent to police custody.

Despite stringent laws against women crime, as many as 39 women crimes against women take place in India in every hour

A class 12 girl from the Manali town of Himachal Pradesh was allegedly raped by 5 men for more than 3 days, reported NDTV. The minor was raped by 2 locals and 3 men from Punjab, according to the complaint filed by the girl. As per the Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri had gone missing since June 17 and was found on June 20.

Police have arrested 3 accused in the case of Bhatinda, Punjab. The other 2 accused in the rape case have been on the run and police is trying to nab them, reported NDTV.

The 3 arrested men from Punjab have been sent to police custody. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the POCSO or The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The POCSO Act 2012 was enforced to safeguard the children against offences like sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and pornography.

It was established to provide a child-friendly system for trial under which the accused could face punishment. The Act applies to children who are below 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, according to a report published by the data journalism portal, India Spend, despite stringent laws against women crime, as many as 39 women crimes against women take place in India in every hour.

Out of which, rape accounted for 11% with 38,947 cases reported in 2016, or four every hour, and that 2016 saw the lowest conviction rate at 18.9%, the report said.

