Two outrageous incidents occurred last week in a well-known school in Gurugram where a Class 7 student threatened to rape his class teacher and her daughter while in another, a Class 8 boy asked her teacher out to a candlelight dinner and sex after that. Both incidents have sent shockwaves across the teaching community in Gurugram schools. The school has taken cognisance of the matter and investigating it.

In a shocking incident, a Class 7 student from a reputed school in Gurugram caused a menace in his school when he threatened to rape his class teacher and her daughter, who studies with him in the same class. Ever since the boy sent the threat on social media, both the teacher and her daughter are too traumatised. Although the teacher, reluctantly, has returned to her school routine, the daughter is still too scared to come back.

Surprisingly, another appaling incident surfaced from the same school in the same week when a Class 8 boy proposed to her teacher and asked her out to a candlelight dinner. The proposal did not just end there as the boy went on to ask her for sex in his proposal that he sent through e-mail. Both incidents have sent shockwaves across the teaching community in Gurugram schools. The school has taken cognisance of the matter and investigating it.

After the incidents came to light, the school authorities were quick to respond on the matter and released a statement which read, “This is an incident involving a lower middle school student allegedly indulging in an offensive and a highly objectionable cyber prank involving a teacher. A thorough investigation was carried out and stern action was taken, including suspension along with mandated counselling. The school has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts.”

The rise in such cases where students go on threatening their teachers is alarming and the concerned authorities are taking all the required measures to curb it. Child welfare committee chairperson Shakuntala Dhull said, “A notice will be sent to the school and children. They will be called and asked about the entire incident. Counselling sessions will be taken by the school authorities, including the teachers and kids.”

