In the district of Uttar Pradesh, a 9 class student allegedly threatened to rape and throw acid on his classmate. According to the girl, he was troubling her from past many days and there were no actions taken by the school administration against the accuser. The victim was quoted saying, “A boy has been troubling me for many days. He slapped me too. After that, he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me.” “A report has been filed in the matter. Search for the accused is underway,” said the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Meerut, Rajesh Kumar.

Earlier this month, wrestler Shalu and boxer Garima filed an FIR against the women and her brother-in-law who allegedly attacked them with acid in Meerut. The woman accused was arrested soon after and sent to the district jail. Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Man Singh Chauhan was quoted saying, “Shalu had purchased the low-caustic acid that the duo used to rub on them themselves. Shalu confessed to having staged the attack to frame the woman.” ADG (Meerut) Prashant Kumar said, “Action against them will be taken on the basis of an inquiry.”

Today, a 24-year old who is an employee of Punjab National Bank was attacked with acid in Ghaziabad. The unknown attackers were on the bike when they sprayed her with acid after affecting 5-7 people around her as the acid flew everywhere.

