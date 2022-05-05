With speculation rife over the much-anticipated extension or reshuffle of his cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai repeated on Thursday that he is ready to travel to New Delhi to discuss it as soon as the BJP central leadership contacts him.

The Chief Minister said on Wednesday, a day after Union Minister Amit Shah visited the city, that the senior leader will inform him of the BJP central leadership’s decision on the cabinet exercise. With the postponement of the state cabinet meeting slated for May 5 to May 11, suspicions are rife that it may be to accommodate Ministry expansion or reshuffle, amid reports that the BJP high command is anticipated to make a decision in this regard by May 10.

“You (media) create things and you ask for clarification on all self made stories….I haven’t said anything else…what he (Shah) has said is he will speak to all other leaders in Delhi and communicate to me, once he tells me, I’m ready to go (to Delhi), that’s all,” In answer to a question on cabinet expansion or reshuffle, Bommai remarked on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Shah visited the city and attended a number of events, including a lunch at Bommai’s official mansion, where he met with select state BJP leaders. Shah’s visit to the city comes amid speculation about future leadership changes and pressure to reshuffle or extend the cabinet ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Several key BJP officials have refuted rumours concerning Bommai’s successor. According to top BJP insiders, Shah has also directed Bommai to concentrate on development and electoral preparations, leaving the rest to the party leadership.