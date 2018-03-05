Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given an entry to a highly controversial businessman, Ashok Kheny, into the Karnataka's Congress. Despite the decision taken by CM Siddaramiah many party leaders from inside have started protesting against the joining of the new entrant. Kheny’s company NICE is facing the allegations of grabbing precious farmlands for his road project. In reaction to the move from Congress, BJP leader alleged that the Congress has inducted Kheny for his bottomless resources.

Despite opposition from many party leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given an entry to a highly controversial businessman, Ashok Kheny, into Karnataka’s ruling party. The Congress has high hopes with the businessman as it is relying on him to win them a seat or two in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Businessman Askok Kheny is the owner of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), which has built the Ring Road around Bengaluru City. Kheny also holds the post of independent MLA from Bidar South constituency in Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Adding a twist to the entire story, about a year ago, the same Siddaramaiah government that has inducted Kheny into the party, had formed a joint legislative committee to probe allegations of irregularities against Kheny’s company. Despite the opposition from many party leaders, CM Siddaramaiah welcomed Kheny to the state Congress. The Congress leaders had also demanded jail term for Kheny in allegations for grabbing precious farmlands for his road project and had accused him of diverting land for private illegal townships along the NICE Ring Road, which circles southern and western parts of the city. As per the reports, The NICE scam involves a huge amount of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Joining hands with Ashok Kheny may help Karnataka Congress to grab the votes of Lingayat and Kuruba community. Kheny himself belongs to the Lingayat community and CM Siddaramaiah is from the Kuruba community which may help the party to influence voters. Before joining the Congress, Kheny was a close aide to Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief BS Yeddyurappa.

ALSO READ: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao calls for 3rd front against BJP and Congress; Mamata, Owaisi stand in support

Congress ticket aspirant from Kheny’s constituency Bidar-south said Kheny is corrupt and has no backing in the seat. He won just because of money power and we are shocked by the party decision. He also added that he has already started a campaign in protest and will move to the higher authorities.

In reaction to the move from Congress, BJP leader alleged that the Congress has inducted Kheny for his bottomless resources.

ALSO READ: Pinarayi Vijayan returns to Kerala after medical checkups, claims he is absolutely healthy

ALSO READ : Appalling! Male landlord sets married woman on fire for resisting his sexual advances

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App