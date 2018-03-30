After Sheikhpura, Nawada district of Bihar witnessed a clash between two different communities on Friday, March 30. The clash broke out after a religious idol was vandalised in the district, according to the District Magistrate. On March 17, clashes erupted between 2 communities in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar area during a Ram Navami procession which was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayansevak Sang activists.

A clash between two different communities broke out in the Nawada district of Bihar on Friday, March 30. In the aftermath, security personnel were deployed in the area. The clash broke out after a religious idol was vandalised in the district, “which led to the communities coming face-to-face, the situation is now under control”, the District Magistrate said to news agency ANI. According to local reports, police had to fire blank rounds to control the furious crowd in the area. The incident reportedly took place near Baba’s Dhaba at NH31.

On March 17, clashes erupted between 2 communities in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar area during a Ram Navami procession which was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayansevak Sang activists. It was led by Arijit Shashwat, son of Union minister Ashwani Choubey. As a fallout, over 35 people including policemen were wounded and various shops were set ablaze. On March 25, communal clashes took place in Bihar’s Aurangabad following a stone-pelting incident in connection with similar Ram Navami procession. The turbulence continued for 2 days, leaving more than 25 people injured and 50 shops gutted.

ALSO READ: Clashes broke out in Bihar’s Munger as Bhagalpur communal tension spread to 7 districts

#Bihar: Clash between two communities in Nawada, security personnel deployed in the area. District Magistrate says, 'It was a matter of an idol being vandalised by some miscreants, which led to the communities coming face-to-face; situation is now under control.' pic.twitter.com/UTe91A7mj4 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

The opposition parties have accused the BJP of provoking violence in the state and slammed the Janata Dal (United) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar for being “helpless” before the coalition partner. Similar violent incidents have been witnessed in many West Bengal districts when the saffron outfits carried out Ram Navami processions with swords in order to assert its socio-cultural mission of the BJP-RSS. when the Ram Navami processions were organised by the saffron brigade, the rallies were hogged headlines over the aggressive display of swords and tridents

ALSO READ: Bhagalpur communal clashes: Union Minister’s son moves Patna HC, seeks to quash of FIR

ALSO READ: Bhagalpur communal clashes: BJP has set the whole state on fire, Nitish Kumar is finished, says RJD chief Lalu Yadav

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App