Congress workers started protest outside the Election Commission’s office in Delhi on Tuesday. The protesters were demanding a strict action against BJP IT cell head as he tweeted the dates ahead of the announcement done by Chief election commission. On the other side, BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also met EC officials to clarify the issue.

As per the latest developments, Congress workers started a protest outside the Election Commission’s office in Delhi. Hundreds of Congress carders protested over the issue of Karnataka election date leak which was tweeted by the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement done by Chief election commissioner Om Prakash Rawat. Congress workers demanded a strong action against BJP for leaking the dates before the official announcement. As the controversy arise BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrived EC office to clarify the matter.

After meeting the Election Commission officials, Union Minister said, “Amit Malviya’s tweet was based on a TV channel’s source. It had no intention to undermine the stature of EC. A Karnataka Congress leader had also tweeted the same thing. We agree that he shouldn’t have tweeted it.” Amit Malviya also defended himself with a statement saying that the source of his tweet was a TV channel. The statement released by BJP IT cell chief highlights the timings of the tweet and TV channel’s screenshots.

Letter submitted to the Election Commission by Shri @malviyamit, National In-charge, Information and Technology, BJP regarding a tweet pertaining to the election dates in Karnataka. https://t.co/0mDUFzOKCH pic.twitter.com/CziIhciO2B — BJP (@BJP4India) March 27, 2018

“It is my kind submission that my tweet was in no way intended to infringe upon the constitutional mandate of the EC,” said Malviya.

BJP IT cell chief was not the only person to do so, even the Congress social media in-charge for Karnataka also committed the same offence to tweet the election date before the official announcement. Reacting to the issues Chief Election Commissioner said, “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action.”

ALSO READ: Mamata tornado hits Delhi; meets NCP, Shiv Sena and RJD leaders

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App