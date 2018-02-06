A man was shot dead in front of his 14-year nephew after an argument at Delhi’s Bhalaswa flyover after an argument, allegedly by occupants of a speeding car. The victim was identified as Vinod Mehra, who was holding a post as a worker in Congress Seva Dal and stayed with his family in Delhi's Geeta Colony. According to the police reports, Mehra was admitted to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

On Tuesday, Congress Seva Dal worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants after an argument at Bhalaswa flyover in Delhi, allegedly by occupants of a speeding car. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old man, Vinod Mehra was holding a post as a worker in Congress Seva Dal and stayed with his family in Delhi’s Geeta Colony. According to the reports, He was returning home after attending a marriage with his 16-year-old nephew and was shot dead after he got into an argument over rash driving on GT Karnal Road.

“While on his way back he got into an argument with the occupants of another vehicle who were driving in a rash manner and overtook his car. Both the vehicles stopped at the Bhalaswa flyover when one of the men in the other car pumped bullets into Mehra’s chest,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan. According to Victims family, the argument started when a speeding Eeco had brushed past his Mehra’s Wagon-R and soon heated up when he shouted at them from his car. After the argument accuses shot him in the chest, he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The suspects are absconding and footage of nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned, said police officials. Police was informed about the incident around 2.53 AM by a passerby, following to the call police reached the spot and rushed Mehra to Parmanand Hospital.

Opposite to that, Victims family has blamed p the lice for not helping them, and claimed that they took Mehra to the hospital in their own vehicle. “They (police) did not help us and told us to go on our own. It was the young nephew who drove the victim to Paramanand Hospital,” claimed Mangat Ram, Mehra’s father