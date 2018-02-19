A Prisoner succeeded to escape from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, after throwing chilling powder into the eyes of policemen. Prisoner Sandeep was a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, who committed several crimes in NCT-Delhi. He was lodged in Mandawali jail and brought to the LNJP hospital for the medical examination. The accused succeeded in fooling 3 policemen- Assistant Sub Inspector and 2 constables of Delhi police who accompanied him in the hospital.

On Monday, A Prisoner succeeded to escape from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, after throwing chilling powder into the eyes of policemen. The convict was identified as Sandeep Dhillon, who was brought to JNJP for the medical examination. Just like a Bollywood drama film, Sandeep threw the chilli powder in policeman’s eyes, when he was coming out from the patient department. An alleged criminal Sandeep escaped after throwing chilli powder at three police personnel in the government hospital in central Delhi on Monday, says police official.

Policemen also opened the fire in an attempt to catch him but failed to nab him again. According to police reports, Sandeep was charged with several criminal cases in Delhi and other parts of the country. Sandeep was a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, who committed several crimes in NCT-Delhi. He was lodged in Mandawali jail and brought to the LNJP hospital for the medical examination. In regard to the incident, 3 of the cops have registered a case against him and the search operation has already begun to find him.

ALSO READ: Srinagar hospital attack: J&K Police arrest 5 people for helping Pakistani terrorist escape

The accused succeeded in fooling 3 policemen- Assistant Sub Inspector and 2 constables of Delhi police who accompanied him in the hospital. Police has already started the investigation and trying to know where he got the chilli powder.

This incident took place on Monday morning when the accused was brought to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital for the medical examination after the recommendation of Doctors of Mandawali jail.

ALSO READ: Srinagar hospital attack: 2 cops die after LeT militants open fire to free Pakistani terrorist

ALSO READ: Pakistan violates ceasefire at Uri; heavy firing underway