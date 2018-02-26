In what is being suspected as a case of a suicide pact, a young married couple was found dead in their flat in South Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday morning. As per a report in a leading daily, the woman had informed her mother-in-law about the alleged suicide through a Whatsapp message. The police officials are still waiting for the autopsy reports before coming to any conclusions.

In a shocking incident, a young married couple was found dead at their residence in South Delhi’s Govindpuri on Sunday morning. According to police, the case has been suspected to be a suicide pact. The dead has been identified as Arpita Bagga (28) and Mohit Bagga (30) who have been married for last seven years. As per a report in a leading daily, the woman had informed her mother-in-law about the alleged suicide through a Whatsapp message. The woman had sent a WhatsApp message to her mother-in-law, informing her about the suicide pact, but the family took hours to check the message and reacted, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police was quoted saying in a leading daily.

He further added, the women did not mention the reason behind the extreme step in the Whatsapp message. As per reports, it seemed like a suicide pact, but the investigators are waiting for the postmortem report. Before the autopsy report, no judgements can be made regarding the incident. As per the reports, after Mohit’s mother checked the Whatsapp messages, she immediately informed a relative who lives near the couple’s house. Before getting into the flat, the relatives informed the police about the suicide attempt. the door of the flat was broken by Mohit’s relative in front of the police officials.

Arpita’s body was lying on the floor with a dupatta near her body while Mohit’s body was hanging from the ceiling fan. Arpita, who hailed from Varanasi was married to Mohit from last seven years. Her parents have been informed and have left Varanasi to reach Delhi. As per reports, the bodies of the couple have been shifted to a mortuary in AIIMS.

