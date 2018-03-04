A couple, identified as Neeraj Singhania, 37, and his wife Ruchi, 35 was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom of their flat at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Friday, night, March 3. Neeraj was working was working as a deputy general manager with a reputed company, while his wife, was also a professional with a company based in Noida.

On the day of festival of colours, a couple in their 30s was found dead under way too mysterious circumstances inside the washroom of their flat at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Friday night, March 3. Identifying the victims after the postmortem report Neeraj Singhania, 37, and his wife Ruchi, 35, the police could not conclude the reason behind the deaths and the ambiguity behind the incident. The police also claimed that the couple had retired to their room after playing Holi on Friday evening, but they were found dead in the washroom a few hours later in a nude state.

Neeraj was working was working as a deputy general manager with a reputed company, while his wife, was also a professional with a company based in Noida. Police sources claimed that the family of the two victims celebrated Holi on the terrace of the building at Gyan Khand on Friday and retired to their room around 5 pm. Other family members of the victims were also present inside the flat on Friday. The room of the couple was locked from inside.

When the family members called them for dinner late at night, the couple did not respond. Their silence created to some doubt, therefore one of the family members peeped through the ventilator of the washroom and found both of them lying on the floor, claimed a police officer from Indirapuram police station. The couple, Neeraj and Ruchi had a love marriage in December 2010 and have a five-year-old daughter.

