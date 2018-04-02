The deceased couple were 18-years of age and were in love. They allegedly committed suicide after their parents refused to accept their relationship. After the bodies were brought down from the tree, the deceased were identified as Depu and Kranti. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem by the Police authorities. A few days after a father had burnt his 24-year-old alive for being in love with a man from another caste in Unnao.

The body of a teenage couple was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj District on late Saturday night. Soon after a local noticed two bodies hanging from a tree and raised an alarm following which the UP Police rushed to the spot. After the bodies were brought down from the tree, the deceased were identified as Depu and Kranti. As per reports, both the deceased were 18-years of age and were in love. The couple allegedly committed suicide after their parents refused to accept their relationship and denied the permission for their marriage.

The deceased couple was a native of Rihua village in Kannauj district. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the couple were in a relationship and allegedly committed suicide after they found that the girl’s marriage was fixed somewhere else by her parents. The officer added that the girl’s marriage was scheduled to be held on April 17 and that is why they took the drastic step of ending their lives. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual reason that caused their death.

ALSO READ: BJP MP launches protest against Yogi Adityanath government, says ending quotas will result in bloodbath

Sources suggest that the investigating police are questioning the parents as well as the locals of the village. The following matter from Kannauj comes to light just a few days after a father had burnt his 24-year-old alive for being in love with a man from another caste in Unnao. In order to get away from the clutches of the police, the accused father had pinned the blame on girl’s boyfriend after which he was detained. However, after a series of investigations into the matter, the police arrested mother and father of the girl after they had confessed to murdering their daughter.

ALSO READ: Violent protests by SFI members erupt in Kerala after Class 9 student commits suicide

ALSO READ: 60 detained after farmers clash with Gujarat Police over protest against coal plant

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App