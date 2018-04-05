The Gurugram Police arrested a 25-year-old woman and 20-year-old man for having sex in a car after a Gurugram resident complained about the case to the police. The incident took place on early Wednesday in Sector 15 part 2. The police received complained from a local resident.

The Gurugram Police arrested a 25-year-old woman and 20-year-old man for having sex in a car after a Gurugram resident complained about the case to the police. The incident took place on early Wednesday in Sector 15 part 2. The police received complained from a local resident. According to reports, the local resident who complained about the couple to the police mentioned in her complaint that the duo abused her when she tried to knock the car’s door when loud noises were coming out of the car which was parked outside complainant’s house in Sector 15 part 2.

The complainant accused the 20-year-old man that he grabbed her dupatta and attempted to snatch it while the woman passed lewd comments on her. Following these developments, the complainant informed other neighbours after which the police was informed about the incident. Speaking on the matter, Gurgaon police’s public relations officer Ravinder Kumar said that the accused has been arrested and a case is also registered against them at the civil lines police station.

The accused have been booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. Initial investigation reveals that both the man and the woman were drunk and also there were liquor botels which were found from the car. The man has been sent to judicial custody and the woman is out on bail.

