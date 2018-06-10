A couple was spotted in a compromising position on a Marine drive divider in South Mumbai on Friday. Onlookers filmed the whole incident, which later went viral on the internet. The woman involved in the act was caught by the police while her partner fled from the spot.

In a bizarre incident, a couple was seen making love on a divider at Nariman Point on the famous Marine drive route in South Mumbai. The shocking incident took place few metres away from the state government headquarters ‘Mantralaya’ on Friday, June 8, 2018 . On seeing the young couple in a compromising position, passers-by filmed the whole act and uploaded it on social media which had gone viral on the internet.

The Mumbai Police were alerted and they arrived at the spot within no time. However, the couple on realising that the police were coming, they got up from the spot, arranged their clothes and tried to flee from the place. They crossed the road and disappeared into the heavy traffic. But after a small chase, the woman was caught and taken to the police station while her partner went absconding, as per reports.

It has been learned that the man was a foreign national and after the initial investigation made by the police, it came to light that the woman is mentally unstable. According to reports, police said that the woman was not able to recall her address or contact number. Initially, on being interrogated, the woman said that she belonged to Goa.

However, later she seemed to give confusing replies as she and changed her statement. The incident took place between the Air India building and Marine Hotel Plaza near the busy route which is also known to be Queen`s Necklace. The police are investigating the incident and CCTV footages are being scanned by the police to track down the foreigner.

