The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Jammu on Monday witnessed chaos after a number of lawyers created drama outside the court in their attempt to create hurdle and stop the crime branch officials to file a chargesheet into an 8-year-old girl’s rape and murder case. The incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Kathua. According to reports, bar association of Kathua district tried to stop crime branch officials to stop them from filling the chargesheet in the case even when there was massive police presence at that time.

The protesters have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad girl. There shouting and sloganeering asking the crime branch officials to go back. Reports suggest that the Bar Association is supporting the Hindu Ekta Much, an organisation which is against the crime branch. Responding to the arrests made in this rape and murder case, Hindu Ekta Much has alleged that innocent people have been arrested in the case, therefore, they have demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated to probe the matter.

Reports suggest that a total of 8 people have been arrested in this case. Out of those who have been arrested, two are special police officers with one of them being a sub-inspector, who is also accused to allegedly tampering with the evidence during the investigation. Meanwhile, the investigation being done by the crime branch is being monitored by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The crime branch has also been submitting its status report to the court.

According to crime branch investigation, such a crime against the girl was committed to create fear among nomads and force them to leave Kathua. The victim girl, according to reports was held captive inside a temple where she was drugged and gang-raped by the three accused.

