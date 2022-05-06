According to ML Lather, the director general of police, 211 persons have been arrested and 22 cases have been filed in connection with the incident.

The curfew imposed following communal violence in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was lifted for two hours from 8 a.m. on Friday to allow people to shop for essentials.

Vehicles were not allowed to be used during the relaxation as a precautionary step a day after police held a flag march in the city on Thursday to keep peace in the violence-affected neighbourhoods.

Violence erupted over the religious flag on Monday night prior to the celebration of Eid at the city’s Jaloli Gate. The situation was controlled by a large police operation on Tuesday night. However, tensions increased in the morning, and authorities stopped Internet services and imposed a curfew.

Last month, a number of joint clashes were reported in Rajasthan.