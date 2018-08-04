A Dalit man was allegedly set on fire by 2 men in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, August 4 as he refused to share a packet of 'gutka'. The incident comes after a Dalit woman officer was denied drinking water in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi because of her identity.

‌A 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly set ablaze by 2 men in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday, August 4 as he refused to shared a packet of ‘gutka’. The incident took place after the victim, Pardesi had a scuffle with 2 men, Rahul and Raju Thakur. According to a report published by the zeenews.india.com, the 2 accused allegedly attacked the victim first. And in the heat of the arguement, they poured kerosene and set him on fire.

The incident took place in Satoha village on Friday night, said the Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Singh Chauhan. After the incident, people rushed towards the victim and doused the fire. However by that time he received 20% burn.

It comes after Dr Seema, a deputy chief veterinary officer was denied drinking water in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi due to her Dalit identity on Tuesday, July 31.

The incident occurred in the Ambawa Poorab village in Manjhanpur block, Lucknow, where she had gone to the village after she received directions from the district panchayat raj officer in order to review the developmental work.

According to a news agency, PTI, Dr Seema alleged that 2 village heads to give her water because she belonged from a Dalit community and also directed other villagers to not to give her water.

She further said that she was denied water for two-and-a-half-hours despite being a diabetic patient, due to which her arms and limbs began to tremble.

