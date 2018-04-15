After union minister for women and child development, Maneka Gandhi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar statue in Gujarat's Vadodara, Dalit members cleansed the state with milk. The Dalit members claimed that they gathered at the venue even before the BJP leaders. The BYJM added that their presence polluted the environment.

Speaking on the matter, the general secretary of SC/ST the Employees Union of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Solanki claimed that they gathered at the venue to pay tributes even before the BJP leaders arrived. But, the minister arrived with BJP leaders and paid the tributes first, added Solanki. The Dalit leader added that ” It was our right, even police don’t allow stating the protocol.” Following the incident, the clashes erupted between the members of Dalit community and police personnel.

In protest, the Dalit leaders started raising slogans against the minister and BJP leaders at GEB Circle area on city’s Race Course. The minister, on April 14, was in the Vadodara to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of the Dalit leader. Maneka Gandhi also attended the various events in the city on this occasion. The minister reached the venue with Vadodara Mayor Bharat Dangar and local MLA Yogesh Patel.

On April 2, the Dalit community called a Bharat Bandh on the alleged dilution of SC/ST atrocities act by the Supreme Court. The opposition parties including Congress, BSP have alleged that the ruling BJP is mistreating Dalits and they have also alleged that government is trying to end the reservation given to the backward community in the Constitution. Yesterday, BSP chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said that BJP is doing politics in the name of Ambedkar, atrocities against Dalits are still high.

