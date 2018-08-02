Dr Seema, a deputy chief veterinary officer was allegedly denied drinking water in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district because of her Dalit identity on Tuesday, July 31. Media reports say that she had gone to the village on the directions of the district panchayat raj officer to review the developmental work.

Media reports say the officer, Dr Seema had gone to the village on the directions of the district panchayat raj officer in order to review the developmental work. Since there was no water in her bottle, she had asked the village head Shiv Sampat Pasi, and village development officer, Ravi Dutt Mishra, for some water.

She alleged that both of them had refused to give her water because she belonged from a Dalit community. She further said that when she went to ask for water from the villagers, the 2 men allegedly forced them not give her any water.

She further pointed it out that she was denied water for two-and-a-half-hours despite being a diabetic patient. Following which, her arms and limbs began to tremble and had to rush out from there, Seema told news agency PTI.

Reacting to the development Opposition parties have slammed the ruling dispensation over the rising incidents of Dalit atrocities in BJP ruled states.

While the Congress has demanded that a high-level investigation should be ordered into the incident, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the BJP of ‘not believing in the Constitution’.

