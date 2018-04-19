A Dalit student from IIT-Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself by a bedsheet in his hostel room on Wednesday, April 18. The deceased belonged from Faridabad and had joined PhD course at IIT-Kanpur in 2015 after he completed his BTech from NIT, Warangal. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Bhim Singh, a Dalit student from IIT-Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself by a bedsheet in his hostel room on Wednesday, April 18. The Kalyanpur police recovered his body and a suicide note, which was torn into pieces. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Singh belonged from Faridabad and had joined PhD course at IIT-Kanpur in 2015 after he completed his BTech from NIT, Warangal and was currently in 3rd year of PhD programme in the mechanical engineering department.

According to media reports, the Kalyanpur police will conduct a post-modem on Thursday after the arrival of deceased’s parents. An investigation is underway in order to comprehend the cause which forced him to commit suicide. The director of the institute Prof Manindra Agarwal said the reason for his suicide remains unambiguous, “A letter, which appears to be a suicide note, has been recovered and is now in the possession of the forensic team of the police, It is not clear when did the student commit suicide. The exact time of his death would be known after postmortem examination,” the director said.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, in 2015 the numbers of student suicides stood at 8,934. A common cause of suicide among students is the pressure from parents to do well in the examinations. Other factors include- Family issues, drug abuse, love affairs, illness, mental illness, property dispute among others. The data by NCRB also displays suicide is more prevalent in South India, which has better economic indicators than the rest of the country.

