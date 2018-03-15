A 19-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly killed for having an affair with an upper caste girl in Buddayapalli village of Khajipet Mandal in Kadapa district. From last two years, the boy was in a relationship with the girl and both were studying in the same college. The police whiffed the conspiracy as they questioned youth's family who told them about being threatened by the girl's father.

In a shocking incident surfacing from Andhra Pradesh, a 19-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly killed for having an affair with an upper caste girl. The horrendous incident took place in Buddayapalli village of Khajipet Mandal in Kadapa district. As per reports, the youth was allegedly killed by the father and uncle of the girl. The alleged assailants have been arrested and the investigation has started. The incident occurred in the intervening night of March 10-11. The deceased is identified as Y Vijay Kumar, who was studying at the Sahitya Degree College.

From past two years, the boy was in love with an 18-year-old girl who was upper cast. The inter cast love story was doing well till the girl’s family got to know about her relationship. After the matter came to light, girl’s family first stopped sending her to the college. Soon they got to know that they are still meeting each other on regular basis. The girl’s family decided to keep her captive in the house. While the girl was locked, the girl’s uncle and father allegedly decided to kill the man.

On March 10, girl’s uncle and father told the girl that they want to meet the man. After they met him, first they tried to manipulate the man and asked him to leave the girl alone. After the boy refused to their demand, they slapped and took him to the terrace. However, he stuck to his stance that he wanted to marry the girl. The girl was also present on the terrace during the entire incident. She tried to save him, but nothing helped. Suddenly, the boy was allegedly hit on the head with a wooden club. Then the duo allegedly hacked the youth to death. After that, they threw the body on railway tracks to make it look like a suicide.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police arrests UPSC aspirant for abducting 5-year-old boy

After getting to know about the conspiracy, the police took the family into custody. The police whiffed the conspiracy as they questioned youth’s family who told them about being threatened by the girl’s father. According to the police, the girl’s father and uncle have confessed the crime.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Pune doctor brings ‘tantric’ in ICU to ward off evil spirits; patient dies after 2 days

ALSO READ: No more child labour! 26 children rescued in Hyderabad, 1 arrested

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App