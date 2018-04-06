After the country witnessed Bharat Bandh on April 2, a list of Dalit vandals and arsonists from Shobhapur, Uttar Pradesh created a buzz on social media. Many young men were part of the list. The first on the list, a 28-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party worker, Gopi Pariya, was killed 3 days after the agitation. Gopi's father says he said to pay the price for not fleeing the village after seeing the list.

After the nation-wide Bharat Bandh on April 2, a list named “Dalit vandals and arsonists from Shobhapur” created a buzz on social media in a nearby village on the Meerut bypass road. There were 83 names on the list. The first person on the list was a 28-year-old Bahujan Samaj Party worker, Gopi Pariya, who was after 3 days of agitation found dead with multiple shots. According to a complaint filed by Gopi’s father, Tarachand, a BSP leader, police have registered a case against the 4 accused in the murder case.

According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express they have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code which include 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace), 302 (murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections of the SC/ST Act. 2 of the accused in the case, Manoj, who is Gopi’s neighbour, and Kapil have taken into custody, said police. Shobhapur is a Dali majority area, followed by Gujjars, Muslims and other communities.

Tarachand and his 2nd son Prashant said the deceased had to pay the price for staying the village when “all the other Dalit youth” had left after seeing the list. Prashant is 5th on the similar list. According to him, there are many young men in the list, “Initially, we thought it was a police list. But the police denied it, saying they take action only on the basis of video footage,” he added. Almost 4 days ago, the highway outside Shobhapur, which is a Dalit Dominated area, witnessed massive turbulence in the Meerut district during the bandh, with the police outpost put on ablaze. The Bharat Bandh was called by Dalits in order to protest what they claimed “dilution” by the apex court on the SC/ST Act.

