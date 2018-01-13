Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a minor from Modal Town area of New Delhi, with the help of Delhi Police. A 14-year-old minor was house arrested and physically assaulted by the employers. On a complaint from local residents of the area, Swati Maliwal acted swiftly and rescued the girl.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has rescued a 14-year-old girl with bruises all over her body, who was allegedly illegally confined in a house in the national capital. The DCW team headed by Swati Maliwal and other members rescued the girl, who was working as a domestic help, on Thursday late night from the house in Model Town area of north Delhi after they received a complaint from the neighbourhood. The girl, who hails from Jharkhand, was brought to Delhi for domestic work four months back by an agency and was hired by Nidhi Chaudhary, a medical practitioner. According to the Commission, the girl was beaten up viciously every day by her woman employer and had deep marks, cuts, bite marks, swollen eyes and bruises all over her body.

“The girl also informed them that she was burnt by her lady employer with an iron and hot water was regularly thrown at her and was also attacked with scissors. She also informed that she faced strangulation repeatedly and was not given food for days. The girl was severely malnourished. The lady employer also did not allow the girl to wear sweaters or use blankets at night,” said a DCW statement. “After the visit of DCW Chairperson to Model Town Police Station, the accused lady employer was arrested by the Delhi Police. Further, the office of the placement agency was raided in the night itself,” it added.

“DCW will continue to support the girl and will ensure that she gets proper medical treatment, compensation and is reunited with her family. Proper steps shall be taken to ensure her rehabilitation. “If the girl had continued to stay in the home for another month, she may have even died. I would urge all to inform us about such girls,” Maliwal said.