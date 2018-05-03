At least 70 people have died and scores more injured after a fierce dust storm followed by heavy rain hit the northern Indian states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Ministers of both the states have assured the residents that the government is making efforts to bring the situation back to normal. The Rajasthan government has also announced that the family of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh each as a compensation amount.

A severe dust storm followed by thundershowers hit parts of the northern Indian states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, killing as many as 70 people and injuring dozens. The deadly storm which came on Wednesday night uprooted trees, disrupted electricity and killed livestock in the two regions. According to a report, the majority of the decedents were sleeping when their houses collapsed after being struck by intense bursts of lightning. This disaster largely affected 3 districts in Rajasthan named Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholapur where at least 30 people were killed. Around 45 people died in Uttar Pradesh out of which 36 of them belonged to Agra district which is famous for having Taj Mahal as a monument. Government officials believe the death toll could increase. Schools in the region have been shut down by the state government.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said she was grief-stricken following the loss of lives and added that the officials have been directed to ensure all possible help to victims. “Condolence for families who lost their loved ones,” she wrote on Twitter. The government has also announced that the family of the victims will receive an amount of Rs 4 lakh each.

The Chief Minister further added, “Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation. Shri Gulabchand Kataria ji shall be monitoring the situation at Alwar, Shri Arun Chaturvedi ji in Dholpur; Shri Kalicharan Saraf in Bharatpur & Shri Surendrapal Singh Ji in Jhunjhunu. The Govt. stands firmly with its people in this time”.

Taking note of the havoc caused by the dust storm in the state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers concerned to personally monitor relief operations and provide all necessary medical facilities to the affected

A sudden change in the weather was also reported in the national capital and NCR region. Heavy rains lashed parts of the city, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28 degrees Celsius. The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon will be normal this year.

