A debt-ridden businessman killed his wife and 2 daughters while they were sleeping on Monday morning, May 22 in the posh Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The accused, Dharmesh Shah, after committing the crime, called the police himself. After receiving the phone call from him, the police reached the spot and arrested Shah, and even recovered the pistol he used to kill his family members.

Police said while Shah was too stunned to speak, he maintained in utmost silence and did not shed a tear, further inquiry revealed that he was battling with immense debt

In a shocking incident, on Tuesday, May 22, a businessman shot his wife and 2 daughters to death at his house in Ratnam Tower located in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A triple case was registered at the Vastrapur police station on the same during the wee hours. The accused has been identified as Dharmesh Shah, who has a construction business. According to the police, at around 7.45am the Ahmedabad Police control room received a call from the accused, who said that he had shot his wife and 2 daughters.

According to a report published by the leading daily, TOI, Shah said, “I have killed my wife and daughters. I am at my home in Ratnam flats in Vastrapur. Please come”. Before this he called his engineer Nilesh Prajapati who when told about the gruesome crime took Shah’s younger brother, Viren on conference call and immediately rushed to the spot.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Gurgaon man rapes 12-year-old daughter for 6 months, finds it to be normal!

After receiving the phone call from him, the Vastrapur police reached the spot and arrested Shah, and also recovered the pistol he used to kill his family members.

Primary investigation depicted that due to family dispute Shah killed the family members while they were asleep. The victims have been identified as Ami Shah (wife), Heli Shah (daughter) and Diksha (daughter).

ALSO READ: Husband pays heavy price for not paying attention! Second wife cuts his genitals for neglecting her

Police said while Shah was too stunned to speak, he maintained in utmost silence and did not shed a tear, further inquiry revealed that he was battling with immense debt.

“Dharmesh had raised huge amount of loans from banks and also from friends and family. His debt is reported to run into crores,” said KLN Rao, the special commissioner of police, Sector-1.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App