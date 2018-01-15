On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party legislators raised the sealing drive issue in Delhi assembly and protested against BJP ruled Municipal Council of Delhi (MCD). Due to this loud protest Preceding of the house disturbed and adjourned repeatedly. AAP MLA’s also alleged that BJP councillors are harassing businessmen’s of Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed repeated adjournments on Monday as AAP legislators protested loudly over a sealing drive in the city and accused the BJP-led corporations of using it to extort money from business persons. AAP MLAs protested in the well of the House by holding banners against the sealing drive and raised slogans against the BJP. The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed ‘Monitoring Committee’ against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes. The sealing drive is being implemented by the three BJP-led municipal corporations.

The AAP MLAs alleged that businessmen were being harassed by the BJP-led corporations and there was huge corruption in the whole process. The Monitoring Committee was set up by the Supreme Court in 2006 for sealing of offending premises. But in 2012, it asked the committee to stop the drive. In December 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the sealing drive be re-started and revived the Monitoring Committee. The AAP had opposed revival of the committee in the Supreme Court and later accused the municipal corporations of corruption in the process.

“AAP will not allow BJP to go scot-free for its corruption which resulted in traders suffering due to the sealing of shops in various parts of Delhi because BJP-ruled MCDs wanted to extort money,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said earlier. “Action is being taken against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes without paying conversion charges,” North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) spokesperson Yogendra Mann told IANS.